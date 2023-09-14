Cougs roll out traditional look for Week 3

Your #23 ranked Washington State Cougars will go with a classic, clean and traditional look to end their non-conference slate against Northern Colorado on Saturday.

Ah, Gray-Crimson-Gray. A WSU staple that has lasted forever even through the latest uniform refresh in 2017. This will be the fifth time WSU has rocked this look since ‘17 and have boasted a solid 3-1 record in the four prior games.

After going missing in 2017, the classic look returned in 2018 for the home opener against the San Jose State Spartans, a 31-0 win. Another blowout win followed in 2019 as the Cougars drudged the Colorado Buffaloes 41-10 on a rainy homecoming weekend. The look suffered its first loss in the long-awaited 2021 home opener against Utah State, 26-23, before returning for a dramatic win over the rival Idaho Vandals 24-17.

Even more impressive, the helmet itself (gray shell, crimson facemask and crimson logo) is a stellar 9-1 since 2017. The crimson tops come in at 21-7 and the gray pants are a modest 8-4.

As far as the uniform goes, it’s hard to make a combo that creates a better winning formula in this. Kickoff is set for 2 PM on Saturday on what should be another gorgeous afternoon on the Palouse.