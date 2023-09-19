Magda Jehlárová named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week

Washington State senior Magda Jehlárová was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week on Monday following the Cougs back-to-back victories over top-25 opponents. This is the fifth-year seniors 11th weekly conference award during her career.

She has now collected 9 defensive awards, 1 offensive, and a freshman of the week award. Her 10 offensive and defensive awards ties her with former Washington outside hitter Krista Vansant for the Pac-12 record for most in a career.

First up was #18 Baylor last Wednesday, the Cougs took the final 3 sets after dropping the first set 25-19. Jehlárová tallied 8 blocks, 3 kills, and 1 ace in the victory over the Bears.

On Friday against defending champion #7 Texas, she finished with 12 kills, 9 blocks, and 17 points. Once again, they dropped the first set but came back to win the final 3.

This was not the only big news regarding Cougar volleyball on Monday as they made their season debut in the top-10. The Cougs are now at #7, just one spot behind Oregon and 3 spots behind Stanford. They will meet up with the Ducks on October 1st in Eugene and the Cardinal on October 8th in Pullman.

Jehlárová and the Cougs will look to continue their reign this week when they host Washington on Thursday at 7:00 pm and then Arizona on Sunday in Tucson at 1:00. Both games can be seen on the Pac-12 Networks.

