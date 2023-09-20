WSU brings rare uni combo out of the vault for Week 4

2,191 days will have passed since Washington State first debuted this uniform combo this Saturday.

And at long last, WSU will bring back an instant fan favorite for their Week 4 matchup against the fellow Pac-2 member Oregon State Beavers.

Personally, this is easily in my top three favorite WSU combos of all time. Pairing the anthracite jersey with the rare appearance of the anthracite logo and facemask, clean.

WSU has only worn this combo and helmet once. Week 4, 2017 vs the Nevada Wolfpack. A game the Cougs blew out the ‘Pack 45-7. This is also the only time we have seen the anthracite facemask. The anthracite logo appeared only one other time, on the road at Utah to end the COVID-shortened 2020 season. It appeared as though it would have appeared earlier that season against Cal, but that game was cancelled just hours before kickoff.

This will be the anthracite jerseys 12th appearance, holding a steady 8-3 record in that span. The three losses have all come in WSU’s last three games wearing all anthracite. The white pants will make their 15th appearance since 2017 and boast an 11-3 record. This is also the first time we are seeing the white helmet this season, making it four different helmet shells in the first four weeks.

What do we think Coug fans? Is this one of your favorite combos or is it lacking crimson?