Photo Gallery: Cougs vs. Beavs

Good evening, Coug fans!

Your (currently ranked No. 16) Washington State Cougars took down Oregon State University on Saturday, wrapping up the Pac-2 Championship 38-35.

Our guy Jack Ellis was there, and he’s got all the action shots. Check them out below!

Along with all these great pictures, Quarterback Cam Ward was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week.

This is fitting, obviously, as he threw 404 yards, five touchdowns, and went 28/34.

I’ve been smiling since Saturday! While we love our friends down in Corvallis (more on them later this week), I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t happy we came out on top.

What was your favorite moment from the game? Go Cougs!