Cam Ward named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week

After a distinctly “this one’s for all the haters” performance against the Oregon State Beavers, Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward has scooped up his first Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week award.

The conference announced the award on Monday after Ward torched the Beavs for 404 yards through the air and four touchdowns in addition to one touchdown on the ground. Ward had just six incompletions on the day and also completed all but one of his first 20 attempts.

Ward’s season stats, to this point, are just an absolute absurdity. He’s yet to throw a pick in 142 attempts and has tossed 13 touchdowns and rushed for three more. He’s averaging an astonishing 9.9 yards per attempt and about the only blemish for him all year is a couple of lost fumbles, including one against Oregon State.

Plenty of offensive players seem to be flourishing under Ben Arbuckle’s offense this year but none more than Ward. In a conference full of excellent quarterbacks, he’s been among the best this year and should be getting some legitimate consideration as a candidate for the Heisman Trophy if he continues at this pace. He had to take a big step forward for Washington State to be better this year and boy, has be ever.