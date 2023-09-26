Washington State vs UCLA kickoff time announced

While Washington State and UCLA don’t kick off for another 11 days, we now know what time kickoff will be and where we can watch the two schools battle for the final time as conference members. The Pac-12 conference announced on Monday that when the Cougs head to Los Angeles, kickoff will be at noon and can be seen on the Pac-12 Network.

The Cougs are coming off a big 38-35 victory over Oregon State this past weekend and will get the week off as they prepare for another tough matchup. Cam Ward was lights out once again as he threw for 404 yards on 28-34 passing with 4 touchdowns while adding another one on the ground. The junior quarterback was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week, Reese’s Senior Bowl Offensive Player of the Week, and the College Football Performance Awards National Performer of the Week on Monday following his performance.

Like the Cougs, the Bruins also get the week off after dropping a close one to Utah last week. The Bruins dropped a 14-7 game against the Utes after starting out 3-0 with victories over Coastal Carolina, San Diego State, and North Carolina Central.

While the Bruins have been winning, they have yet to really find their groove on offense. Freshman quarterback Dante Moore is 47 for 86 for 849 yards and 8 touchdowns with 2 interceptions this season. Against Utah, his first throw went for 6 the other way as Ute linebacker Karene Reid picked him off and took it to the house.

On the ground, they have three guys over 100 yards rushing with the main two being Carson Steele (41 carries for 278 yards) and T.J. Harden (36 carries for 274 yards) who have mainly gotten the ball this year. Their third running back Anthony Adkins (15 carries for 122 yards) did not get a carry this past weekend against Utah’s big front 7.

