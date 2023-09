Photo Gallery: Washington State vs. Colorado State

Good evening, Coug fans!

I hope everyone had a fun Labor Day weekend. For me, I realized this was the first Labor Day in a few years that I hadn’t been... laboring for. So I had myself a very relaxing day!

Speaking of fun- our wonderful and talented friend Jack Ellis went down to Fort Collins to capture some pictures from the first game of the football season- when Washington State beat Colorado State 50-24. You guys remember that?

If you don’t, these pictures will truly make you feel like you were there. Check ‘em out!

Grid View Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

WSU gears up to take on University of Wisconsin this upcoming weekend, but more on that later. I’ll be at the game, and I made friendship bracelets, so be warned now.

Go Cougs!