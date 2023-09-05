Washington State sweeps Cougar Invitational over the weekend

Washington State volleyball continued their hot start to the season over the weekend when they finished the Cougar Invitational with a perfect 3-0 record. The Cougs hosted Northwestern State, Drake, and Tulsa this past weekend and would drop just 1 set while facing all three schools.

First up was Northwestern State on Friday in a game that saw the Cougs tie the 3-set all-time ace record with 14 in a 3-0 sweep. The Cougs took the first set 25-13 before taking sets two and three 25-11.

They didn’t get much time to rest as they took on Drake on Friday night. The Cougs took the first set 25-16 and the second set 25-22. The Bulldogs got the only set from the Cougs from the weekend in set 3 when they took it 25-17. The Cougs bounced back in set 4 and put away the Bulldogs 25-16 to keep their perfect weekend alive and give head coach Jen Greeny her 100th win of her Cougar coaching career. The win also saw Magda Jehlárová set the all-time record for blocks in a career with 616.

Saturday’s finale against Tulsa saw the Cougs take the first set 25-18 followed by a 25-15 set and a 25-16 set to give the Cougs their second sweep of the weekend and give the Cougs a perfect 3-0 weekend.

Iman Isanovic was named Most Valuable Player for the weekend after finishing with 38 kills, 5 aces, and 43 points.

The Cougs will get a much deserved few days off before hosting another tournament this weekend. The Cougar Classic will see BYU, Towson, and UC Irvine come to town with the first match scheduled for Wednesday against UC Irvine at 6:00 pm. They will then take on Towson on Thursday at 8:00 pm and BYU on Friday at 7:00 pm.

I highly suggest making it out to see the top-25 ranked Cougar volleyball program in a newly renovated Bohler gym with a brand new floor this weekend before heading to Martin stadium on Saturday.

Football:

Cougars Welcome No. 19 Wisconsin to Gesa Field Saturday on ABC

Washington State opens its home slate with a Saturday afternoon matchup against No. 19 Wisconsin. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. on ABC, WSU’s first home game on ABC since a 28-25 Apple Cup win in 2004.

