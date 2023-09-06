Photo Gallery: Washington State Volleyball Cougar Invitational

Good morning, Coug fans!

Last weekend, your very own Washington State Cougars Volleyball swept the Cougar Invitational, taking down Northwestern State, Drake, and Tulsa.

The tournament brought WSU up 5-1 on the season so far, going 3-0 at home, and a win streak of 4 games- when conference play hasn’t even begun yet.

Our talented and amazing Ashley Davis was there to capture it all, photos below!

Volleyball hosts UC Irvine TONIGHT, September 6th, at 6pm PT. Be there or be square!

Go Cougs!