No. 14 Washington State takes on Saint Mary’s

Good morning, Coug fans!

Today, your very own No. 14 Washington State Cougars soccer team- pardon me, your UNDEFEATED No. 14 Washington State Cougars soccer team takes on the Saint Mary’s Gaels at home. You already know what I’m going to open with: if you happen to be in town early for a certain high profile football game, I highly suggest you pump yourself up by getting yourself to Lower Soccer Field at 7pm PT tonight.

But before you do that, let’s take a look at our opponents, shall we?

Saint Mary’s comes to Pullman 3-2-1 on the season, having lost to UC Irvine (if that sounds familiar, it’s because they just played our volleyball team. Keep up, kids) and Stanford (boo), and tied James Madison.

Our record against Saint Mary’s has been an angelic 2-2-2, but we’re hoping to break that up a bit. However, I will say, according to the soccer website, Todd Schulenberger has personally gone undefeated against the Gaels.

In their last game, Saint Mary’s took down San Jose State 2-0 with standout performances from Savannah Schwarze and Michaela Romo, both of which scored the only goals of the game. Saint Mary’s, in this game, took 14 shots, 5 of which were on goal. They’re 1-2 on the road, and lost the last time they were in Pullman.

Closer to home, the Cougs are up 5-0 this season, before conference play. WSU only has three games total before Pac-Whatever play begins, and look to keep the momentum going.

Priority one today is the current match that’s happening later this evening, but again if you find yourself in the Promised Land on Sunday at 1pm, the Cougs are also graciously hosting Kansas.

It’s always a big weekend for Cougar sports, but this weekend especially. Don’t let Saturday eclipse all the other opportunities you have to cheer on your Cougs!

See you guys soon- stay hydrated this weekend especially. Go Cougs!