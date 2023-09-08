Uniform Stats: Cougs roll out fresh look for Week 2

The Washington State Cougars will don a fan favorite uniform combo this week against the Wisconsin Badgers.

Not only is this a fan favorite, but it performs well on the field.

Since the uniform refresh in 2017, this combo is a perfect 4-0. The combo has been typically saved for Senior Day, like in its refresh debut in 2017 against the Stanford Cardinal, 2019 against the Oregon State Beavers and 2021 against the Arizona Wildcats. The only time it was worn not on Senior Day was in 2018 vs Eastern Washington.

This combo was also the last combo WSU wore at home under Mike Leach, who WSU will be honoring throughout the day on Saturday.

WSU has won with an average score of 45.3 to 29 in those four games.

The helmet itself also does very well with a record of 6-1. The one loss coming at the Utah Utes in 2021.

The Palouse is going to be rocking all weekend long in anticipation for the primetime matchup on the national stage. 4 P.M. kickoff on ABC, a sold out Martin Stadium and a fantastic look to do it all in.