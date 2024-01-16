Jones and Rice earn a bevy of Player of the Week awards

Washington State Senior Isaac Jones and Freshman Myles Rice earned a total of four awards on Monday following two big wins for the Cougs over the last week. Jones was named Naismith and ESPN National Player of the Week as well as Pac-12 Player of the Week while Rice was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week.

The pair helped the Cougs to a 72-64 victory over USC in Los Angeles on Wednesday and then followed it up with a 73-70 upset over #8 Arizona on Saturday at home.

Against the Trojans, Jones put up 26 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 assists on the night. He went 7 for 10 from the field and hit on 12 of his 15 free throws. He didn’t slow down there as he added another 24 points, 13 rebounds, 2 blocks, and one steal on Saturday. He went 8 of 15 from the field and hit 8 of his 10 free throws.

Rice played a big role in both of those wins as well as he put up 12 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals against the Trojans. On Saturday, he added another 18 points, 4, rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals against the Wildcats. He shot a combined 9 for 19 from the field and 11 of 13 from the charity stripe on the weekend.

While this is the third Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award for Rice, it is Jones’ first conference player of the week. It is the first time in school history that the Cougs have swept the conference awards.

Jones, Rice, and the rest of the Cougs will look to carry this momentum on a road trip to the bay area as they take on Stanford on Thursday at 8:00 pm and California on Saturday at 2:00 pm. Both games will be televised on Pac-12 Networks.

