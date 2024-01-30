Myles Rice lands another Pac-12 Freshman of the Week title, his fourth this season

Washington State guard Myles Rice was once again named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week on Monday. This is his fourth time winning the award this season and his second time winning it this month. His previous two awards came at the beginning of December.

Rice helped lead the Cougs to victories over Colorado and Utah over the last week and has the Cougs primed for a run at making the NCAA Tournament. A month ago, the Cougs dropped both of their road games to Utah and Colorado and came out a totally different team this week.

On Wednesday in the 79-57 win over the Utes, Rice put up 10 points in a rough shooting night. He went 2 for 9 from the field but went 6 for 8 from the line. He added 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 1 steal in his 36 minutes.

Rice could probably do this blindfolded. That's a buttery smooth mechanic from the redshirt-freshman.#GoCougs // #CVE // @Pac12Network pic.twitter.com/R4RO8Z9VrJ — Washington State Men's Basketball (@WSUCougarsMBB) January 25, 2024

Thursday was a little different as he went 7 for 13 from the field for 17 points. He added 2 assists, and a steal in the 78-69 win over the Buffs. After sitting for quite a bit in the first half due to foul trouble, he turned it on in the second half and went 5 for 8 in the last 20 minutes.

Myles Rice puts the game on ice. He goes to the rack on back to back drives.



WSU with a four point lead and 33 seconds to play.#GoCougs // #CVE // @Pac12Network pic.twitter.com/7wLNj8J7IJ — Washington State Men's Basketball (@WSUCougarsMBB) January 27, 2024

Rice and the Cougs will look to continue their hot streak this week as they hit the road to take on Washington on Saturday. The Huskies sit at 12-9 on the season and are coming off of a 98-73 upset win over Utah last week. The game is scheduled to tip-off at 6:00 pm and will be televised on Pac-12 Networks.