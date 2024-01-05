Washington State names new Volleyball Head Coach, Korey Schroeder

Good afternoon, friends!

It’s an even better afternoon for the newest Head Coach for the Washington State University Volleyball program, Korey Schroeder!

Schroeder was promoted from assistant coach after the departure of Jen Greeny on December 20th.

He had quite the focus on recruiting software during WSU’s historic 2023 season, creating formulas to focus on what matches might look like with future opponents and recruits. He’s only been at WSU since spring of 2023 (still feels weird that that’s considered “last year”), coming from the University of Wisconsin Green Bay campus, where he was an assistant coach for five years.

His coaching journey began at a WIAA power school, Newman Catholic High School in Wausau, Wisconsin. The team won the WIAA State Championship in both 2015 and 2016, and had a 74-8 record for his combined two years there.

Schroeder had athletes earn the Horizon League Player of the Year award, the Setter of the Year award, and the Defensive Player of the Year award during his time at UWGB.

In 2020, he was named a AVCA Thirty Under 30 member, and you can read his interview about that here!

This could just be the Midwest transplant in me, but I trust almost anyone from Wisconsin! Don’t read too far into that.

According to our sources, Schroeder is nothing if not a standup guy, well-liked by the team and everyone he works with. He focuses the same amount of energy on physical performance on the court, as well as mental performance, and wants to make sure his athletes are the best people they can be, along with strengthening their in-game actions.

Congratulations, Korey! Go Cougs!