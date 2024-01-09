CFP Committee holds off on changing 12-team format

The College Football Playoff committee met on Monday and opted to hold off on a vote that would change the currently agreed to 6-6 format to a 5-7 format for next years 12-team playoff. Washington State president Kirk Shultz requested the delay in a vote but the committee will likely meet again here in the next few weeks.

The format that had previously been agreed to has 6 reserved spots in the 12 team format for the 6 conference champions and 6 at large spots. The proposed format would reserve 5 spots for conference champions and have the last 7 be at large.

With all the recent changes in college football realignment, the committee is pushing towards the new format which would keep the current version of the Pac-12 from getting a guaranteed spot in the playoffs.

While this vote was just delayed, it is expected that the proposal will get pushed through eventually. Shultz, who is on the committee is wanting to delay the vote until Washington State, Oregon State, and the Pac-12 get all their ducks in a row.

The committee did endorse a proposal that would require a conference to have at least eight members to be eligible for one of the reserved spots. Currently, the Pac-12 is the only conference that does not meet that threshold.

In order for the vote to be pushed through, it needs to be unanimous and while the first reaction is for the Cougs to want Shultz to turn heel and vote no all the time, the smart move is for Shultz to eventually vote yes. The Cougs are still looking for either a conference to call home or the other committee members to be on their side when the Pac-12 gets back to being a full conference. In order for that to happen, it is in the best interest of Washington State for Shultz to eventually vote yes.

*****

Football:

College Football Playoff delays tweaking 12-team format to decrease spots reserved for league champs

The College Football Playoff has delayed changing the 12-team format to decrease the number of spots reserved for conference champions from six to five

The Grinch @1andonly_kris is the newest COUG to join #TheDen … ‍



We got another playmaker ready to ball in the WR room #GoCougs | #WAZZU | #ToTheDen24 pic.twitter.com/v9OLNFzoc8 — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) January 8, 2024

Basketball:

WSU Visits City of Angels for Battle with Troy

WSU begins the week in Los Angeles to play USC, Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m. from the Galen Center and live on FS1, the first half of a split road-home week