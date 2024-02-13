Myles Rice earns third straight Freshman of the Week award

In what has become a weekly post, Myles Rice was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week once again. This weeks award marks his third straight Freshman of the Week award and sets the Washington State record for most awards in a season with 6. He now sits just behind former USC Forward Evan Mobley for most Freshman of the Week awards who had 7 during the 2019-2020 season. He has now won the award twice in December, January, and February.

The Cougs have now won 5 straight and 8 of their last 9. Their only loss in that stretch came in a 81-75 OT loss to California, who visits Pullman this week.

Rice helped lead the Cougs to a sweep of the Oregon schools this past weekend. He kicked off the weekend with an 8-point performance in the 64-58 victory over the Beavers. Rice went 3-for-9 from the field while adding 6 assists and 4 rebounds.

He kicked it up a notch on Saturday in the 62-56 victory over the Ducks dropping a game-high 21 points. He went 6 of 15 from the field and added 9 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals.

He now is on pace to set the Washington State record for steals and has a chance to set the points per game record.

Rice and the Cougs will look to continue their hot streak this week as they host California on Thursday at 7:00 pm and then Stanford on Saturday at 3:00 pm. Both games will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.

*****

Basketball:

Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Performance Awards, presented by Nextiva - February 12, 2024

Helped Washington State climb into second place in the Pac-12 with its first sweep through Oregon since 2008-09, averaging 14.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Myles Rice Earns Third-Straight Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

Washington State men’s basketball redshirt-freshman Myles Rice was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for the third-consecutive week and sixth time this year, the Pac-12 Conference announced Monday.

WSU hoops notebook: Rice three-peats as FOTW as Cougs inch closer to AP ranking

As the Cougars rack up wins, like Thursday’s over Oregon State and Saturday’s over Oregon, they aren’t always appearing on NCAA Tournament experts’ daily bubble updates.

Pac-12 men’s basketball rankings: Will only two teams make NCAA tournament?

With Selection Sunday less than five weeks away, the Hotline is prepared to offer an early forecast.

Rowing:

Cougar Rowing Announces Fall 2024 Incoming Class

Washington State Women’s Rowing Head Coach Jane LaRiviere announced the Cougars’ 2024 incoming class Monday. The 18-member class is expected to enroll at WSU this fall as the largest recruited first-year class in program history.

Track and Field:

Unruh-Thomas and Walburn earn Student Athlete of the Month honors

Washington State track and field student athletes, Elise Unruh-Thomas and Lee Walburn were each named Academic Services Student Athletes of the Month for the month of January 2024 as announced by the university department Monday.