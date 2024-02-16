Morgan’s Must Do’s in Pullman when you head “Back Home”

As I’m writing these very words, I’m practically buzzing with excitement because I’m getting ready to head “back home” to Pullman to get rowdy in Beasley and watch our Cougs take on Cal & Stanford.

As I run through my own mental checklist of what spots I need to hit when I make a quick trip back to the promised land, what better way to celebrate than give a lineup of some of my favorite things to do when I make my way back home!

#1 Hit The Coug for a pitcher

Umm, obviously. As soon as humanly possible once you roll into Pullman, nothing compares to stepping through the door to The Coug and taking in the sights and sounds of everyone’s favorite local spot. Not much really screams “Back Home” like sitting at one of those worn down, graffitied stools with my go-to order (huckleberry Cougarita (with a Smirnoff Ice instead of a Corona— No offense to Corona).

#2 Make a Trip to the Bookie / Crimson & Gray for New Merch I Don’t Need

Who doesn’t love a little bit of retail therapy? And it’s nearly impossible to resist the new, cute gear they’re always stocked with. Swinging by these two stores is something that both my mom and I can never resist when we come into Pullman, and it always ends with us enabling one another that another Coug sweatshirt won’t hurt.

#3 Go For a Walk Through Campus

One of my favorite things to do when I’m back in Pullman (and the weather is decent) is take a walk through campus to admire the gorgeous place I used to have the privilege of walking through every day.

When I took one of my first visits to Pullman, the view of the rolling hills towards the south while standing on Library Mall, right next to Bryan Clock Tower, was one of the views that really sold me on Pullman. I couldn’t get over how the Pullman community and WSU campus felt like a beautiful, green oasis after driving through the farmland for hours — a hidden gem in an area of Washington that many folks deem horribly boring. To me and many of us Cougs, however, that unique scenery of the Palouse never gets old, and it’s something I always try to take the time to reflect on and appreciate while I’m there.

#4 Try a Wine Tasting at Merry Cellars

If you’ve never paid a visit to Merry Cellars, you’re seriously missing out. Not only is all of their wine delicious, but their tasting flight, for lack of better terms, goes hard. And I mean hard. It’s a Coug wine tasting experience in every regard, with friendly and helpful wine connoisseurs and healthy sized “tastes” of each of their delicious wines. Take a large group of fun people for maximum enjoyment.

#5 Mimosa Flight at Round Top Public House

Another favorite of mine to swing by whenever I can in Pullman is brunch at Round Top Public House. Their menu is phenomenal, and the real prize is their craft mimosa flights with rotating flavors to match each Pullman season.

This is a super fun activity to do on Parents’ Weekend, to prefunk a football game, or anytime you want to enjoy 4 unique, seasonal mimosa flavors with a gorgeous view of the golf course and rolling hills of the Palouse.

Hopefully this list helped you think of something new that you’d like to try next time you make your way back to Pullman! I have such fond memories with family and friends doing all the above activities, and can’t wait to check a few off the list as I venture back this weekend to cheer on our beloved men’s basketball team.

Cheers to Friday, y’all, and Go Cougs!