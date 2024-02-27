Washington State Baseball takes on No. 3 TCU

Good afternoon, Coug fans!

I can’t believe I’m already typing these words, but baseball season is almost here! Earlier this month, the Pac-12 released their 2024 Coaches Poll - and your Washington State Cougars were notably at the bottom of the list, which makes their performance this past weekend (Feb. 23-25th) all the more exciting. The Cougs headed to the Karbach Round Rock Classic, and won the tournament 2-1!

In their first game, they beat No. 24 Kentucky 6-4, they beat Kansas 5-4, and did end up losing to Texas State 13-4. However! That final loss wasn’t enough to cost them the tournament, as Texas State had lost both of their previous matchups.

Four Cougs performed especially well, including first baseman Joey Kramer (redshirt senior) who secured Tournament MVP! Other honorable mentions include Kaden Wickersham (junior RHP), Grant Taylor (senior RHP), and Alan Shibley (redshirt junior outfielder) all landing on the All-Tournament Team.

Tonight, they face off against the Frogs, playing at Texas Christian University at 4pm PST. Hopefully there’s enough disdain in your heart for purple teams to include TCU! This will be the fourth time in program history for WSU vs TCU, and the Cougs are up 2-1 on the series.

Don’t quite remember the last meeting? That’s okay- it was in 1997, and unfortunately went to the Frogs, 9-8.

WSU is are hitting .300 as a team with a 5.61 ERA and a .978 fielding percentage, if you’re a stats guy. This is also their first mid-week game of the season (insane that Tuesday is considered mid-week, I don’t make the rules), but coming off success in a tournament might help their momentum! I hope that’s how it works!

TCU is currently ranked 3rd, in the country, but don’t let that scare you. I’m sure it’ll be an interesting time.

Wazzu returns home and hosts Rhode Island this weekend, playing Friday March 1st at 4:05, Saturday at 12:05, another potential Saturday game according to the website, and Sunday at 1:05.

Go Cougs!