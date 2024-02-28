WSU baseball comes up short in extra inning thriller at no. 3 TCU

Despite a last place prediction and a first year manager, WSU baseball was already off to an impressive start to the 2024 season. The Cougs entered yesterday at 5-2, including a victory over no. 24 Kentucky on their way to a Round Rock Classic championship over the weekend. On Tuesday, they had another shot at a marquee win against 3rd ranked TCU.

Things weren’t looking great for WSU. They entered the 9th inning down 7-3, but the scrappy Cougs had one more rally in them. With one out and the bases loaded, Casen Taggart got things started with a double into the gap that plated a pair of runs. The next batter, Joey Kramer, followed up with a game-tying two-run double of his own and, just like that, WSU was back in business.

WSU pitcher Chase Grillo would take over from there. The senior fired three scoreless frames and racked up seven strikeouts, including three in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings. The Cougar offense had their best chance to get back on the board in the 10th inning when they put two on with only one out, but Kramer couldn’t replicate his ninth inning magic. WSU had another chance in the 12th, pushing a runner into scoring position only to come up short again.

Third ranked TCU had no answer for Grillo, but they were able to fight back once WSU called for the bullpen in the 12th. The Horned Frogs loaded the bases with back-to-back-to-back singles against WSU pitcher Andrew Baughn. The senior fought back, retiring the next two batters, but TCU’s Luke Boyers send the fans home happy with a walk-off single to left that sealed the 8-7 victory.

It was an impressive performance for WSU against one of the best teams in the nation. The Cougs, led by a four hit night from Kyle Russell and a three RBI night from Casen Taggart, tallied 16 hits to match TCU’s total. The pitching staff also put up great numbers, especially out of the bullpen. Kevin Haynes and Grillo combined to pitch six scoreless innings and allowed just one hit, while walking two batters and striking out a combined 10 batters.

After an impressive 5-3 roadtrip to kickoff the season, the Cougs will now head back to Pullman. WSU will host Rhode Island for their home opening series. That four-game set starts Friday at 4 p.m. at Bailey-Brayton Field. If you’re in town for the WSU vs. UCLA basketball game on Saturday, make sure to head over early and catch game two of series at noon ahead of the 4 p.m. tipoff in Beasley.

Cougars Rally in Ninth, Drop Tough Contest at No. 3 TCU in 12 Innings

