Washington State 2024 Football Schedule announced

Good afternoon, Coug fans!

I know we’ve all got basketball on the mind lately, and rightfully so, but if you’ll allow me to direct your attention to a different sport briefly, because...

Today, your Washington State Cougars announced their 2024 Football Schedule- the moment we’ve all been waiting for, essentially since all this madness began. We were able to speculate and piece certain things together (see: this article from Kevin from December)- and now it’s time to see how it holds up.

Check out this incredible video, the media team is killing it yet again (are we surprised? No!):

In case you’re a more direct visual person, like me, here’s a screen grab.

WSU stays close to home for their first few, hosing three and playing at a “neutral” site (Lumen Field). They’ll branch out to Fresno State to kick off October, then host again (bummer for those of you who wanted to make a trip to Hawai’i).

Overall, I think this schedule is pretty solid. What do you think?

Go Cougs!