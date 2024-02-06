2 for 2- Myles Rice secures back to back Pac-12 Freshman of the Week nods

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before… Myles Rice was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week on Monday. The third-year redshirt freshman has been a massive spark for the Cougs this year who are pushing to make a run at the NCAA Tournament.

This is his fifth award this season and his third in the past 4 weeks. He earned the award in back-to-back weeks to begin December, and then twice in January including last week. His five Freshman of the Week awards leads the conference and ties Mouhamed Gueye for the third most in a single season with 5.

This past weekend in a thrilling 90-87 OT victory over Washington, Rice played a key role in getting the Cougs their third straight victory over the Huskies and second straight in Seattle. He assisted Isaac Jones in the game-tying dunk with 4 seconds left in regulation. He then buried the game winning three with just under two minutes remaining in OT to give him 5 of the team’s 7 points in OT.

Rice finished with 18 points on 7 of 14 shooting and added 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals. He has now scored double-digit points in nine straight games and is on pace to set the school record for steals by a freshman.

Rice and the Cougs will look to stay hot this week as they head to Oregon to take on the Beavs on Thursday at 7:00 pm and then wrap up their road trip against the Ducks on Saturday at 2:00 pm. Both games will be televised on Pac-12 Networks.