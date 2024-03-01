Fan Face Friday: Club went up on a Thursday

Good afternoon, Coug fans!

Last night, your incredible Washington State Cougars men’s basketball team took on USC, and in true Coug form, it was one play away from a heart attack until the last minute.

HOWEVER! THEY DONE GOT IT DONE. Read Nate’s recap here!

Our fantastic photographer Ashley Davis was on the court, and has all the action shots of the game- and some epic fan faces!

It’s no secret fans and students alike have been campaigning for more engagement as regular season comes to a close. Even here on this website, we’ve pushed and pointed out how basketball culture is finding it’s newest shape at Washington State (re: Morgan’s latest installment, found here, Nate’s Arizona recap here, Michael’s Jaylen Wells piece here to name a few) and we’ve tried to make a point to emphasize how important fans are to programs like this.

Psst, that’s y’all.

So please enjoy these pictures! I see some familiar faces already, which makes my heart warmer than a freshly baked cinnamon roll.

Grid View Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

And while I have your attention, I would like to encourage anyone able to go on Saturday to, well, go. Attend the game. It’s at 4pm, against the OTHER Southern California school who set our house on fire and drank the last glass of water. Wouldn’t it be fun if we beat them? And YOU were there?? I think so! Fingers crossed!

Tag whoever you see, tell your friends, call your mom, Go Cougs forever!