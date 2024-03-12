Washington State basketball dropped 4 spots in the AP poll on Monday to #22. The drop in the poll comes four days after the Cougars lost their Pac-12 regular season finale against Washington on Thursday in Pullman. The Cougs, who now sit at 22, will get a few days off before heading to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Tournament.

After receiving 484 points in last weeks poll, the Cougs received just 239 on Monday. JB Ricks of Spectrum News had the Cougs ranked at 9th last week and at 14th this week, both of which are the highest individual ranking they received in respective weeks. There were 15 different voters who left them off the ballots this week as compared to just one last week.

The second place finish in the Pac-12 is their highest finish since 2007, they finished just one game behind Arizona, who lost this past weekend to USC. Their second place finish gives them a first round bye in the Pac-12 tournament and has them slated to play the winner of the California-Stanford game on Thursday at 6:00 pm. The Bears and Cardinal will tip off on Wednesday at 6:00 pm.

If the Cougs can manage a victory on Thursday, they will play Friday at 7:30 with the Pac-12 Championship on Saturday at 6:00 pm.

