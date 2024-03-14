Go Time: Let the Cougar Basketball Postseason Begin

The stage is set. Coug fans are in Vegas getting rowdy, there’s a renewed buzz in the air, and the #2 seeded Washington State Cougars are ready to make their debut in the 2024 Pac-12 Tournament tonight against Stanford. Let the Cougs’ postseason begin, folks.

I don’t know about you, but I personally feel that we’re due for a dominant performance tonight— I’m talking a few gorgeous Jaylen Wells corner 3’s, an Isaac Jones poster, speedy layups from Myles Rice (dropping another 35 points wouldn’t hurt), and some more serious Oscar Cluff defensive action. A huge block Rueben Chinyelu, perhaps? Is it too much to ask for?

Starting today, we’re officially in full swing of March. I’m honestly not sure if my heart is prepared. The Pac-12 tournament this week leading directly into Selection Sunday, leading directly into March Madness feels like a recipe for cardiac arrest. But, my schedule is cleared, and I’m ready to be pacing around my living room more anxiously than ever before.

Nerves aside, however, this is a massively exciting time for Cougar basketball fans, and the amount of pride towards this team is unmatched. We truly have some of the sweetest, most stand-up guys on our team this season, and it’s been a privilege to see them fight together and for each other this regular season. I have confidence that the guys will bounce back refreshed and ready to go to kick off the most exciting part of the journey tonight.

The most important games are yet to come, starting tonight, and I couldn’t be more excited to cheer on the Cougs to my maximum ability. If you’re down in Vegas, party hard for those of us who will be pouring beverages at home (and tweet me your photos of the Cougs taking over Sin City so I can feed into my already crippling FOMO)! Buckle up and enjoy the ride, Cougs, as March is only beginning.

Game tonight is at 6pm PT, on the Pac-12 Network! If you can’t be down there (like me), don’t forget to tune in! Go Cougs!