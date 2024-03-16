WSU Awaits Selection Sunday

We’re on the Selection Sunday.

Our Cougs will go goose egg on Pac-12 Tournament championship appearances as the conference peters out thanks to last night’s pitiful performance against Colorado. I suppose the good news is the loss, coupled with Oregon’s upset of Arizona, means the Pac-12 will get at least three teams in the tournament, and possibly four if Oregon wins (Colorado is on the bubble). That means more money to the conference, and more money to WSU when it desperately needs it.

Washington State's loss means Pac-12 will send a third team to the NCAAs (Colorado or Oregon), thus ensuring an extra $2 million in units for WSU and OSU (and maybe more if the Ducks/Buffs advance) — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) March 16, 2024

But I digress.

I’s not like the season is over. Far from it. WSU has played a special season and is firmly in the NCAA Tournament. Where they’ll play and what seed they’ll be is still unknown, but we’ll get answers tomorrow at 3 p.m. PT on CBS.

T-Ranketology has WSU as a 9-seed right now. Joe Lunardi of ESPN still has WSU as high as a 6-seed, but he’s moved them out of the Spokane games, which is to be expected. There was no way WSU would have a chance at playing in Spokane without at least a Pac-12 Tournament title game appearance. It was fun to dream, though.

Speaking of Selection Sunday, as of this writing, there hasn’t been any announcement of a watch party in Pullman. But you can follow WSU Athletics and the men’s basketball team on X, and check the athletics website and the university’s news center throughout the day in case something is announced.

UPDATE: It’s happening tomorrow at Beasley Coliseum If you’re in Pullman, I highly recommend you go and enjoy the moment. You don’t know when this will happen again.

Coug fans! Join us tomorrow at Beasley Coliseum for the 2024 NCAA Tournament Selection Show.



1:45 - Doors open

2:30 - Pre-show program begins

3PM - Selection Sunday on CBS



Light refreshments and popcorn while supplies last!



We can’t wait to dance with you. #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/u1GJKUAIZQ — Washington State Men's Basketball (@WSUCougarsMBB) March 16, 2024

I remember the fun we all had in 2008 watching WSU’s name pop up as a 4-seed:

With Spring Break ending and students headed back to Pullman, a public watch party would be a fun way to spend a sunny Sunday. Hell, have it in Martin Stadium.

While we’re looking back at 2008, let’s re-live the time WSU advanced to the Sweet 16 with a dominating win over Notre Dame:

I was on press row for that one as a reporter for The Daily Evergreen. It was an absolute Bennett Ball clinic, as WSU dictated everything and held a Notre Dame team that was used to fast, high scoring games to just 41 points. The WSU fans were large and loud, and they filled about two sections in the lower bowl and another one in the upper bowl.

As I made my way to the postgame presser, I walked past Tom Izzo, who is much, much shorter in person.

Fun times. Let’s do it all again next week. Go Cougs.