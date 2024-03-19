Cougar baseball set for two game series against Seattle U

Washington State baseball is set to begin a two game midweek series against Seattle U today in Pullman. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 pm. The game can be seen on the WSU website.

The Cougs are coming off a 2-1 series loss against UCLA this past weekend and after starting the season 5-1 now are sitting at 10-8. In the first game against the Bruins on Friday, the Cougs broke open the scoring in the 6th inning with a solo shot to right field. The Bruins answered by loading the bases in the bottom of the inning and then would score 4-runs from 3 singles and a walk to take a 4-1 lead that would hold the rest of the game.

Saturday saw the Cougs put up 9 hits in a 12-5 win. Heading into the 4th inning, the game was tied up at 4 before the Cougs loaded the bases and then had a RBI-single followed by three straight hit by a pitch to bring in 4 more runs.

Sunday the Cougs fell behind 4-0 in the first inning and struggled to get back. They would put up 2 in each of the third and fourth innings but the Bruins held strong for a 9-4 win.

Brady Liddle is slated to get the start for the Redhawks who have struggled this season and are sitting at 6-12. They are coming off a 2-1 series loss over the weekend to University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

The second game of the series will begin on Wednesday at 2:05 and will also be seen on the WSU website. They will remain at home and begin a 3-game series against Arizona State beginning on Friday.

*****

Basketball:

WSU checks in at No. 25 in new AP poll, dropping three spots from previous rankings

Washington State will be ranked heading into its first NCAA Tournament in more than a decade.

Charlisse Leger-Walker Named 2024 Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar Semifinalist

Washington State women’s basketball senior Charlisse Leger-Walker was named a semifinalist for the 2024 Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar of the Year award.

WSU Cougars women’s hoops a top seed in new WBIT tournament

Penn State, James Madison, Villanova and WSU will play in the inaugural Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament as the No. 1 seeds after just missing the NCAAs.

WSU coach Kyle Smith on potential extension: ‘We’re working on it’

Head coach Kyle Smith has led the WSU men’s basketball team into the field of 68 for the first time in 16 years, with the surprising Cougars set to open the NCAA Tournament as a No. 7 seed on Thursday.