How to watch Washington State vs. Drake in NCAA Tournament: start time, TV channel and more

Good morning, Coug fans!

Today is the day! I repeat- today is the day! Your 7th seed Washington State Men’s Basketball team will break their 16 year NCAA Tournament drought, and we couldn’t be more excited.

WSU takes on 10th seed Drake, and we’ll have a more in depth preview coming out later, but for now- how and where will you watch?

We’re the last game on the schedule for tonight, tipping off at 7:05 pm Pacific Time. If you’re watching at home, you’ll need either HBO Max, a link to NCAA March Madness Live (here / the specific link for WSU vs Drake not just general March Madness Live), SlingTV, or truTV. Please note that Cable subscriptions might be required for the NCAA link.

If you’re looking for a watch party, the Alumni Association has a list here for different cities in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, New York, Texas, and Washington of course.

If you’re a Chicagoland Coug in need of a place to watch, head over to my former workplace Burning Bush Brewery! Coug owned and operated!

Our friend Bryce will have something more concrete up soon, but to hold you over- check out his Path to the Final Four.

How excited is everyone? I’m at a 10. Go Cougs!