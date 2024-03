The Washington State Cougars have defeated the Drake Bulldogs to advance to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament, winning 66-61.

True freshman Isaiah Watts etched his name into WSU lore forever with an ice cold three-pointer to give WSU the lead with 1:51 to go. The Cougs would onto the lead from there with clutch free throws to give them their first tournament win in 16 years.

This article will be updated.