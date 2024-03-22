Opening odds for Washington State vs. Iowa State second round matchup

Good afternoon, Coug fans!

Against some odds, your Washington State Cougars have made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament! March Madness, baby!

Yesterday the Iowa State Cyclones took down the South Dakota State Jackrabbits and became the official newest opponent for WSU. This was a pretty easy pick for many brackets (unless you took all underdogs this year, like me) and now they’re gearing up to take on the Cougs.

Saturday, March 23

⏰ 3:10 p.m. PT // 5:10 p.m. CT

TNT

Cougar Sports Network

️ CHI Health Center

Omaha, Neb.

NCAA Tournament Second Round

Washington State enters the matchup +6.5, with a spread of -108. The Over/Under for the game is set at 129. According to ESPN, the Cougs have a 14.3% chance of victory, and we’ve overcome worse. Essentially, our friends at DraftKings are expecting the Cougs to lose by 7! A bet of $10 would make you $24 in the event of a WSU victory.

We’ll talk more about this tomorrow, but as we’ve hinted at before, Iowa State was a bit of a “worst case scenario” for Washington State. The Cyclones are a powerful defense, have some strong players, and are much closer to home than we are (Nebraska to Iowa).

Don't let this get you down! Once again, the magic of March is in its Madness. At the end of the day, no one knows where the chips will fall.

Go Cougs!