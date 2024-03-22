Washington State vs. Iowa State: How to watch Round 2 of the 2024 NCAA Tournament

Good afternoon, Coug fans!

Your Washington State Cougars are advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Let’s run that sentence back, shall we?

YOUR WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS ARE ADVANCING TO THE SECOND ROUND OF THE NCAA TOURNAMENT!!!

Did you miss the game? That would be crazy. You can read about it here or you can watch the highlights here! I actually recommend both.

While beating Drake was very fun, we aren’t done yet. The Cougs tip off against 2nd seed Iowa State tomorrow, Saturday 3/23, at 3:10 pm Pacific Time.

The Cyclones are 28-7, and we’ll have a more in depth preview tomorrow, but for now let’s cover where to watch the game.

It’ll be broadcasted on TNT, SlingTV, and HBO Max. There will also be an NCAA Broadcast link here, which may require a cable login.

In the mood for a watch party? Can’t blame you! If you’re local to Arizona, California, Colorado, Oregon, or Texas- check here for bars in your area!

If you’re in Chicago, you better get yourself to Burning Bush Brewery!

Let’s take a quick glimpse into Iowa State now.

This is the first time (for men’s basketball) that WSU and Iowa State will face each other. The Cyclones have a few key players to keep an eye on, the first that comes to mind would be Keshon Gilbert, who averages 14 PPG. The team keeps things around 76 points per game, and tends to allow around 61. I won’t sugar coat it- this will be a big hill for the Cougs. Iowa State sit at 4th in the country currently, and have the 4th highest defense in the country (depending on where you look).

Here is the link to the extended highlights of Iowa State vs. South Dakota State.

I’m going to live in the excitement for a little bit longer, and don’t intend to start panicking until I have to. For now, let’s live in the moment! SECOND ROUND HERE WE COME! Go Cougs.