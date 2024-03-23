Round of 32: Washington State vs. Iowa State (GAME THREAD)

It’s ben exactly 16 years and a day since our beloved Washington State Cougars played in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. WSU’s tournament drought is now eligible for a driver’s license, but the Cougs will need to look like a veteran driver and not the skittish one with new found freedom if it wants to advance to the Sweet 16.

Iowa State is the foe at the other end of the court today, and the Cyclones play a tough defense much like the Cougs. So, this one could be an ugly battle. But as the cliche goes: they don’t ask how, they ask how many. And if the Cougs want to win their second game of the tournament, they’ll need everyone contributing.

Iowa State is the de-facto home team here, seeing as Omaha is only a 2.5 hour drive from Ames. That’s the same distance as Vantage to Pullman, a route many WSU fans have driven over the years.

As your prepare for today’s 3:10 PT tip, here’s some reading material to keep you busy:

It’s the Cougs. It’s the Cyclones. It’s another battle for all the Busch Light.

