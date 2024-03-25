Kyle Smith heads to Stanford

Admittedly, I’m having a difficult time starting this.

Late last night, a tweet from an account called @CoachingChanges hinted that Kyle Smith would be departing Washington State University, and heading back to the Bay to coach at Stanford University.

And then was confirmed here:

Breaking: Kyle Smith has agreed to become the next head coach at Stanford, source tells CBS Sports. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 25, 2024

Smith joined WSU on March 27th, 2019, and in his time here saw teams through health struggles, global pandemics, and other challenges, unwavering in his kindness and trust in his guys.

As we’ve been celebrating on this website, he recently led one of the most special teams in my lifetime on a historic season, where everyone doubted them, and they accomplished the impossible.

WSU fans have been calling and championing for an extension for Smith, but we have to remember as news cycles that there is so much we don’t know behind the scenes. I’m not trying to discourage any feelings, I myself am incredibly sad to see such a great coach go, but I’d like to remind the internet to proceed with kindness.

We’ll never be able to take away the impact Smith made on this program, nor should we. He will go down as one of the greatest to ever do it.

Once a Coug, always a Coug. No question.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for everything Coach Smith, we wish you nothing but happiness and success in your endeavors. And please don’t forget that you can always find your way back home (come back).