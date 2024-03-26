 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pat Chun departs WSU for the same job at UW

It’s not so much that he’s leaving. It’s where he’s going!

By CougCenter Staff
/ new
NCAA Football: Colorado State at Washington State James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

It’s only Tuesday but this week has been a month.

Just one day after men’s basketball coach Kyle Smith left to be the new head coach of the Stanford Cardinal, athletics director Pat Chun is also on his way out, albeit for a bit more of a “knife straight into the spinal column” type gig.

Chun’s hiring at UW comes just a week after previous athletics director Troy Dannen bolted from Montlake to run the Nebraska Cornhuskers after just five months on the job.

That Chun is leaving shouldn’t be too big of a surprise, in 2021 alone he reportedly interviewed for two openings with the Kansas Jayhawks and Northwestern Wildcats. It had been clear for a while that Washington State would not be Chun’s last stop.

This job being the one though particularly stings because of every reason you can think og. Washington has spent the better part of a year trying to bury Washington State, driving the final nail in the Pac-12 coffin, being the lead defendant in WSU and Oregon State’s lawsuit and now this. It is an especially good hire for a school that will desperately need to tap into Chun’s acumen for fundraising and hiring good coaches but man, couldn’t they have looked elsewhere?

Expect Anne McCoy, Senior Deputy Athletics Director, to fill the job in an interim role while President Kirk Schulz looks for Chun’s permanent replacement.

If you’re going to release a statement Pat, maybe avoid “once a Coug, always a Coug”. Just a thought.

More From CougCenter

Loading comments...