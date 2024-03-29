The Man behind the Mascot: An interview with a retired Butch T. Cougar

Good morning, Coug fans!

Mascots have been an integral part of sports culture for as long as we can remember, brightening game atmospheres, engaging with fans, and providing a more intimate level of entertainment designed for positive engagement and establishing community connection. The word itself comes from the French term ‘mascotte’ which translates loosely to “good luck charm,” fitting, as one of the earliest examples of a ‘mascot’ came from a little boy in 1883, who helped fetch bats for a baseball team, who the team believed would bring them good luck!

We know a thing or two about a wonderful, heartwarming friend at games or events that brings smiles and luck wherever they go, don’t we?

Have you ever wondered what goes on inside the mind of our beloved Washington State mascot, the iconic Butch T. Cougar?

I know I have.

I had the opportunity to chat with Greg Stolte, a man behind the mascot, who just ended his tenure as Butch. A journey that started during COVID that shaped Greg’s college career, and a chapter of his life that he is extremely proud of.

Going into WSU, Greg knew he was interested in trying out, and luckily for him, his sister knew a Butch alumni who helped him with the process.

“Normally there’d be an in person tryout where you’d make a skit, and you’d perform that in front of whoever is judging you, then they’d throw you in a suit and you’d walk around campus- but that’s when COVID hit. So instead we had to make a video answering basic interview questions, some character things, had to do The Walk, GO COUGS, and a skit of Making Dinner.”

The Butch Walk is one of the most iconic elements of the job, and the rehearsal process reflects that. When I asked Greg about the preparation for the walk specifically, he told me about his “many hours” spent walking around his backyard, prowling around an eerily empty campus (again, pandemic times) with a Butch alum who helped him really pin down the movements, and how it really is a mental thing as much as physical.

“Some people get it easier than others, there’s like a mascot instinct, having good spatial instincts and being able to visualize movements and how they should look.”

I asked him what the most challenging part about taking on such a role was, and he replied that “the time commitment, and trying to be able to juggle schoolwork and Butch, and the mental toughness that that takes.”

Time isn’t the only challenge he weathered. It takes a lot of work to maintain the secrecy that Butch (and other mascots alike) require. I asked Greg what kind of impact that made on him socially and academically, and he made the point that there were certain half truths he could tell. For example, friends and peers were told he was an Athletics marketing intern, so it wasn’t unusual for them not to see him in the stands.

But he was there! Right under their noses.

“So what I told people is that I was a marketing intern, I also told them I would run the video board because there’s times I wouldn’t be on the field, so I wouldn’t be able to see anyone. Marketing intern was my facade. And then, it’s kind of unfortunate, but after a while people kind of stop inviting you to games because they expect you to be working.”

In terms of any educational impacts, he was able to tell most of his teachers that he would be gone for Athletic Department business, which is not untrue! Some faculty were in on the ruse, but overall, luckily, that didn’t cause too many issues.

“It’s crazy, I feel like I’m just some guy in college doing my job as Butch.”

However, of course it’s all worth it. He said “I think the networking is valuable, the people and relationships you form - and above that, the feeling of gratification that you’re part of this big brand on a nationwide scale. It’s crazy, I feel like I’m just some guy in college doing my job as Butch, but then if you take a step back, you see news articles, or pictures online of you all across the nation, and hundreds of thousands of people paying attention. Being the symbol of that is really rewarding. It’s amazing to be a piece of WSU History and culture.”

Most importantly, and a question I have always wondered, is Butch always as excited to see you as you are to see him? And when taking photos, does Butch smile too?

“That’s one of the things I was wondering when I was trying out!” Greg said. “I get especially hyped up when there’s a group of little kids who are all excited, that’ll make me so happy. But sometimes you’re just so exhausted that you get a little straight-faced, or are focusing on breathing quietly.”

For Greg, his favorite athletic event to work had to be Football games.

“I think football definitely takes the cake, just because it’s the biggest setting and there’s the most hype around it. You can interact with the student section all day long - of course, Butch kind of gets his own spotlight on the ATV, I get to go around to the tailgates and wake everybody up in their RVs, and get to walk the team through the field house. And I get to fist-bump Dickert, it’s really cool to be in the big time like that. Football has the most space to move around, there’s usually a skit every game - so that’s another way to express creativity and entertain the crowd.”

And mascots are usually in good company, they’re able to meet and lean on mascots from other programs as well.

“These other people know exactly what you’re going through, just being able to hang out with them, and mascots typically have a silly personality so when you get all of us together it’s a lot of fun.” Like the Pac-12 Men’s Tournament, which was the last official event for Greg. “That was probably the sixth time I had been down to Vegas, but I’m really glad I went to that. I think it was one of the best trips.”

When I asked Greg to summarize his experience overall, I was really moved by what he had to say.

“Honestly, I think I would be scared to see where I’d be if I didn’t have Butch. It’s really broken me out of my shell since freshman year, all the different people I’ve met- just being around a wide range of people, I’m an engineering major, so it’s a wider range of people I get to be around. It gave me more confidence, for one, because you get a lot of practice with being the center of attention. I feel like I sometimes missed out on some of the other things that a normal college kid would, because I would have to wake up at 7am on a Saturday for an Experience WSU event, but overall I’m coming out a better person, and a more fulfilled person.”

So, what’s next for Greg? He did reveal that he’s considering some professional sports options, but I won’t share them just in case he does extend his talents to the big stage!

If you’re interested in becoming Butch, keep an eye on the WSU Athletics social media, or send Greg a DM to learn more about the tryout process. You can find him @gregstoletea on Instagram!

And, courtesy of our dear friend Ashley Davis, enjoy some pictures of Greg’s dramatic reveal!