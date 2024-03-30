Seven Cougs enter transfer portal, coaching search continues

Players announcing they’re putting their name in the transfer portal is much more common nowadays. It’s even more common when there’s a coaching change.

That’s the situations WSU’s men’s basketball team finds itself in right now. With the departure of Kyle Smith, players left and right are announcing their move to the transfer portal.

Since the conclusion of the basketball season after the team’s loss in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, seven players have said they’re going portaling. Here’s a rundown of who’s said what:

Mullens and Jakimovski were both listed as seniors this season, though they each have one year of eligibility remaining due to the bonus COVID season.

Meanwhile, WSU is still in thick of a search for a new head coach. Associate Coach Jim Shaw was reportedly interviewed, but it appears WSU is now looking in a different direction.

Whoever is hired, they’ll need to replenish the cupboard, which is the norm nowadays. Kyle Smith did a marvelous job of doing so a year ago. Let’s cross our fingers the the new guy can keep some sense of continuity.