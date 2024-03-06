WSU Women’s Basketball takes on the Pac-12 Tournament

Good afternoon, Coug fans!

Today, at 2:30 pm PST, your 9th seed Washington State Cougars Women’s Basketball (currently 18-13, 7-11 in the Pac-12) team begins their Pac-12 Tournament journey against 8th seed Cal (17-13, 7-11).

If you remember last season, they pulled off a Cinderella win of sorts, and took home the Championship trophy. I’ll always remember last year for a few reasons, but mainly because I have a reminder of it tattooed literally on my body.

Cal is what gives me pause. This season, the Cougs couldn’t quite sneak past them, suffering a heartbreaking overtime loss on January 7th (final score 73-72, just to rub salt in your wound), and then lost again in Pullman in February, 66-59.

The winner of this game goes on to play Stanford in the quarterfinals.

Here’s a video of Coach Ethridge on how she’s getting prepared for the tournament!

Call out sick for the rest of your day, and get ready to cheer on the Cougs on the Pac-12 Network!