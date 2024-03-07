Washington State Welcomes Washington On Senior Night (GAME THREAD)

With an NCAA Tournament guaranteed, one might think all the Cougs have to play for is seeding. One would be wrong.

Tonight’s the final regular season game, and it just so happens to come against the Washington Huskies, the school that started the domino collapse of the Pac-whatever.

(Aside: Does anyone still call this the Apple Cup on Hardwood? That was a thing when I was in school and I’m hoping it’s not a thing anymore.)

The last time these two teams met, WSU nabbed a thrilling overtime win in Seattle. Will tonight be easier on the heart rate of Coug fans? I sure hope so.

It could be the last game Mike Hopkins coaches for UW, as reports say he’s going to be cleaning out his office soon.

Beasley Coliseum should be rowdy, and few seats remain. The Cougs are trying to make it eight wins in the last ten meetings against UW. The game tips at 6 p.m. PST on FS1.

Talk about it here. Go Cougs!