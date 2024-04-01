Cougs ready for WBIT Final Four after Murekatete’s storybook game-winner

Despite all the ups and downs of this Washington State Cougars season, they find themselves still playing in April.

While it isn’t quite the type of April basketball they had dreamt of entering the season, the run WSU has gone in the WBIT to reach the semi-finals is still remarkable.

After losing Charlisse Leger-Walker in January, the Cougs had to endure the brutal grind of the Pac-12 schedule, dropping seven of their final 10 regular season games heading into the postseason. The skid resulted in WSU just missing our on a fourth straight NCAA Tournament bid and instead, settling for a one seed in the WBIT.

WSU quickly reminded everybody just how good they — and the Pac-12 conference — is. The Cougs dispatched Lamar and Santa Clara in the opening two rounds at Beasley Coliseum to setup a date with the Toledo Rockets with a WBIT semi-final berth on the line.

In their last game at Beasley Coliseum, the Cougs had to rally late from a double-digit deficit in the third quarter. With their season on the line, the Cardiac Cougs did what they had done so well over the course of these past four years. Fight through adversity.

Senior Bella Murekatete began the rally with an and-one that sparked a 19-8 run to erase a 10-point deficit and give the Cougs the lead back. Sammi Mikonowicz cashed a trey before the third period horn to hand the lead back to Toledo heading to set the stage for an epic final 10 minutes.

As both teams fought for their lives, the Rockets were able to just keep WSU an arms-length away, never relinquishing the lead for a majority of the final quarter. Finally, with under a minute to play, WSU broke through with a Beyonce Bea tough middy to tie the game at 61.

“I was pretty calm. You know, once a game is that tight and times running down, you kind of know that those types of shots are going to need to be made and are going to happen. So I think I was mentally prepared to be ready to shoot it if I needed and just glad it went in.” Bea said.

On the other end, Toledo looked to have Hannah Noveroske open underneath as Murekatete took a step up to help cover Quinesha Lockett on the elbow. Lockett tried to float the ball over Murekatete’s head but instead watched her pluck the ball out of the air for a steal, setting up a potential game-winning possession for WSU with the shot clock turned off. A foul with four seconds left and a timeout gave Kamie Ethridge a chance to draw up a play to send WSU to Indianapolis.

When Murekatate first arrived to WSU, she was an incredibly raw talent. A 6’3 center from Rwanda that showed promise, but needed some refining if she was going to become one of the best centers in the Pac-12 and the best center in WSU history. She flourished in her five years on the Palouse, leaving as WSU’s all-time leader in starts, games, blocks and rebounds and ranks amongst the top-six in field goals made, points and minutes.

Now in her final game at Beasley Coliseum, she sprung free off a Bea screen to find herself open at the elbow. Murekatete didn’t have much an offensive game outside of the paint until later in her career. Her relentless work ethic helped create an effective mid-range jumper that helped expand her offensive bag.

With the game on the line, and the ball in their legendary senior’s hands, Murekatete rose and got her free-throw line jumper off over the 6’5 Noveroske. The ball banked in off the back iron and in to complete a storybook ending for the senior.

“I’ve coached Bella five years and I’ve never set up a play for her to take the last shot, but I have a lot of confidence. She’s spent a lot of time in the gym trying to make 15 and 17 footers.” Ethridge said.

“It was pretty cool, especially with there being people, and by people I mean on individual on the bench that was really giving me a nightmare all day, so it was kind of nice to respond. And just being able to respond whenever your name being called and as a senior that’s the best thing you can think of.” Murekatete said. “Finishing strong on your home court, the last time you’re ever going to play on a court, so there’s nothing that really beats the moment.”

“We fought the entire game. She thought I was picking on her and I was not happy with some of her responses to what was going on. But again, you get both of Bella. And exactly what she’s thinking is usually what you see. If she’s a little frustrated, it’s going to come out. If she’s happy, she’s stomping her feet and celebrating plays. She has so much, I guess, charisma and energy within our team and so if she’s down at all, it hurts our team. Her leadership and her need to be really consistent, tough, real invested and present, I think that’s the biggest thing. I think her growth in trying to stay present is some of her best qualities.” Ethridge said. “I mean, she’s great in the practice gym. She’s working out like crazy, her work ethic is off the charts. But, to be present in competition and when things aren’t going your way, is really the key to being a really good player and a really consistent player and that is what’s continuing to grow and I think that’s the biggest area that she’s improved on.”

While Leger-Walker may go down as the face of this era of WSU basketball, Murekatate will be remembered as the heart and soul. The pure joy she plays with provides a critical spark to this WSU team. From her roars after a key block, to a hilarious high-five of the ref after a foul call, Murekatete has left a lasting legacy of growth, energy and joy for this WSU program.

Now WSU will square off with the Illinois Fighting Illini for a chance to play for the WBIT championship on Monday at 2 p.m. in Indianapolis on ESPNU.