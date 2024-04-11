Kamie Ethridge extended into the 2029/30 season

Good afternoon, Coug fans!

After a tumultuous turnaround in the Washington State Athletics staffing department, our amazing women’s basketball coach, the one and only Kamie Ethridge, just signed a contract extension into the 2029/2030 season.

Interim Athletic Director Anne McCoy let the world know today, Thursday April 11th, that it’s official.

Coach Ethridge arrived on the Palouse in 2018, and has led the Cougs to three straight NCAA Tournament appearances (2021, 2022, and 2023), along with winning the 2023 Pac-12 Championship tournament, earning the first seed in the inaugural WBIT Tournament, and set a new program record of a 23 win season.

Her reach globally has greatly impacted the program, bringing in talent like Krystal and Charlisse Leger-Walker, Bella Murekatete, Ula Motuga, and more.

It seems like just yesterday Coach E came on board, but I also can’t remember a time without her!

We’re so happy to have you, Coach! Looking forward to next season already. Go Cougs!