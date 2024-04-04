Everything a New Coach Needs to Know: Pullman Edition

The search is finally over, and we’re welcoming a new men’s basketball head coach to the Coug family! Former Eastern Washington coach David Riley had his introductory press conference today, which you can watch here, and is taking his first steps into a brand new era on the Palouse.

To get our new leader prepped for jumping head-first into the WSU community, I decided to compile a list of everything a new coach needs to know when learning the ways of the Cougs.

One thing I’ve discovered about Coach Riley after his formal introduction to Coug Nation and doing a little brushing up on his history? Is this guy has some solid vibes. I’m personally really excited to see what a young, passionate guy can do in Pullman, and with any luck, he’ll continue to breathe life into a program that found long-awaited revival this past season.

Now, without further ado, behold: Coach Riley’s crash course for drinking the Pullman Kool-Aid (Coug-Aid?) and embracing life as a Coug.

1. Prepare to be meme’d

One thing that I’d hope a hip young man like Riley is ready to accept is that he will, very quickly, have numerous subpar Photoshopped pieces of art made in his honor. It even appears it’s already begun, and I’m very much looking forward to learning his favorite post-game beverage and other meme-able fun facts about the man. Coug Twitter is due for some new heavily used and warped memes that will maybe even become a free throw distraction tactic someday, if we’re lucky.

2. Become friends with Jake Dickert

This one will not be difficult to do, if I had to guess, but one of my first steps for getting acquainted with the WSU community as a new coach would be to befriend one of our absolutely wonderful leaders, Jake Dickert. Coach Dickert is someone who, in my eyes, beautifully represents the spirit of WSU and embodies what it means to be a Coug— Day in and day out, through thick and thin. Riley even already shouted out Coach’s wise words in his press conference today, so it appears he’s on the right track!

I’ve said more than once that I’d pretty much pay anything for Coach Dickert to give me a pep talk every day, so if I were a newbie on the WSU staff, I would be soaking up as much goodness as I could from our fearless football coach.

3. Check out a sunset - Particularly from the Walmart parking lot

There’s few better ways to feel the magic of Pullman buzzing in your veins than to catch one of the signature sunsets. I once told this to a professor of mine who was completely new to the Pullman area, and pointed out that Walmart, specifically, was a great place to be at for golden hour. He gave me an odd look and sort of scoffed, like I was trying to pull a prank on him, and literally nobody in the class backed me up, so that was lowkey rude, but I’m getting over it.

Seriously, on a clear evening, go to the Walmart parking lot at sunset. Take a photo towards the west, where the sun is actually setting, then if you head to the side closer to the hospital, take in the skyline of campus being illuminated with the gorgeous orange and crimson glow for a few minutes, and let the spirit of Pullman speak to you.

4. No shortage of passion amongst the community

Feeding into the Coug community is one of the most important things for any new coach to not just understand, but commit to with their whole heart and soul. Luckily, just based on first impressions, Riley seems to recognize and embrace the Coug community and has already referred to us as the best fanbase in the state (Sorry Eastern, I guess?).

I believe that in no time, we’ll be crafting memes with your face on them, Coach Riley, and I can’t wait. Welcome to the family.