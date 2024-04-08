Washington State Baseball swings into 11 innings, takes last game against Stanford

Good morning, Coug fans!

Last night, your Washington State Cougars baseball team found a second wind against the Stanford Cardinal, taking them to eleven innings in the final game of the series.

After falling in the first two games 3-5 and 1-3, the final score of the last game landed at 9-7, Cougs!

Stanford had a heavy first four innings, scoring all seven of their runs up front. However, the Cougs stepped up in the fifth and sixth innings, bringing the score up 6-7. Both teams went scoreless in the seventh and eighth, and the Cougs rallied with a series of incredible plays.

Cole Cramer had a big game, specifically in the ninth as he turned what should have been a single into a triple, thanks to a Stanford error. Crew Parke came up to bat (after Will Cresswell walked to first) and bunted, allowing Cramer to sneak home to tie the game.

Both teams went scoreless in the tenth, but when the eleventh rolled around WSU managed two runs. Cramer nailed a double to set himself up for a hit from Cresswell (also a double), who then ran home after a single from Ely Kennel.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS | Cougs rally in 9th inning, score twice in 11th to knock off Stanford!#GoCougs | #CougsVsEverybody pic.twitter.com/eo2gvmk7mP — Washington State Baseball (@wsucougarbsb) April 8, 2024

Tomorrow, the Cougs take on Gonzaga to close out their away stretch, and are set to host Cal starting Friday April 12th.

Tuesdays game starts at 6pm, and you can follow the live stats here!

Go Cougs!