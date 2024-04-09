Cougs head north for a mid-week matchup against Gonzaga

Washington State baseball will head north to Spokane for a mid-week matchup against Gonzaga. First pitch is scheduled for today at 6:00 pm. The game will be televised on SWX as well as ESPN+. The Cougs are looking to turn things around after going 1-4 over their last 5 games.

After losing two of three to UW two weeks ago, they dropped the first two of a three-game series against Stanford this past weekend before a come from behind 11-inning win on Sunday.

On Friday, the Cougs held a 3-1 lead heading into the ninth before giving up an RBI single and a 3-run blast to walk it off for the Cardinal. Saturday, they fell behind 3-0 in the third inning and couldn’t get anything going as the game progressed and wound up losing 3-1.

Sunday looked to be more of the same as they trailed 7-2 heading into the fifth but would go on to score two runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings and one more in the ninth to force extras. Back-to-back doubles in the 11th put the Cougs up 8-7 and an RBI single two batters later gave the Cougs a 9-7 lead and would hold off the Cardinal in the bottom half of the frame.

Gonzaga is coming off of a 3-game sweep over Santa Clara and have won 7-straight at home. Their past three games have looked much different than their three before that as they went from being outscored 41-5 to outscoring Santa Clara 16-8.

The two schools will face off once more this year when the Zags come to town later this month to finish off their season series. Following today’s game, the Cougs will return home for a 3-game series against California with first pitch coming Friday at 6pm. Those three games will be televised on Pac-12 Networks.

