Postgame reflections on an Apple Cup loss

Well, that certainly was another Apple Cup. When the Cougs lose by 2 1⁄ 2 touchdowns while giving up more than 50 points, there obviously is a lot of bad stuff that happened.

But it wasn’t all bad. First, it’s good to vent and process with friends. Shared misery is part of our identity. Second ... there were actual good things in the game, too! What good things will we all remember from the 2022 Apple Cup?

We discuss on our latest episode — with a special guest:

Additionally:

There were other good memories from the season, including the trip to Wisconsin!

Men’s basketball is on a heater.

And volleyball is headed to its seventh straight NCAA tournament. Incredible.

You’ll probably hate our show. We don’t care. We also use naughty words from time to time. You’ve been warned.

(But if, for some reason, you do like our show, please leave us a five-star review — it helps other people find the podcast.)

Also if you like it: You want to subscribe! It’s the fastest way to get our episodes; most of them hit the feed the night before and will be on the device of your choice before we post to the website.

Also find us on ...

Music by Randy England — you can learn more about his work on Instagram!