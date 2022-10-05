WSU rowing finally able to compete in first regular season since 2019

Cougar Rowing is back to a full schedule for the first season after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cougs of the rowing team traveled to Burnaby, B.C. to compete in the Burnaby Small Boat Invitational to open up the 2022-2023 season.

Junior Ilaria Macchi and freshman Siena Snow had the highest placement for the Cougs placing second in the 250-meter doubles sprint. The pair also finished fourth in the four-kilometer race with a time of 17:03.745.

In the single 250-meter scull race, fifth-year senior Samantha Schmidt placed fifth with a time of 18:35.786. She also placed sixth in the 250-meter sprint with a time of 1:07.587.

WSU graduate assistant Nicole Hare was the champion of the day, winning the Regatta Champion in the 250-meter sprint finale recording a time of 55.289.

All the Cougs that competed in the Invitational scull events all placed in the top 25 with thirteen of the fourteen being in the top 20.

In the single scull, only two competed but both placed in the top fifteen in the Invitational.

The Cougs will be coming back to the state of Washington to Spokane for the 2022 Head of the Spokane.

This is the first full regular season that the Cougs will be able to compete in since 2019.