Records broken at WSU during homecoming weekend

Not only was it homecoming week this last weekend, but it was also a record-breaking weekend for three of the teams at WSU.

Starting off with the swim team, freshman butterfly and freestyler Dori Hathazi broke a Gibb Pool record, winning the 200-yard butterfly in the crimson and gray meet. This is the annual intrasquad meet before the Cougs start their season. Hathazi broke the current record that was held by Hungarian Olympian Katinka Hosszu. The record was set in 2011 in a meet against USC.

Moving to the soccer team, head coach Todd Schulenberger took the title of most wins in WSU soccer history. Senior Grayson Lynch scored an early goal in their match against Utah to give the Cougs the win and give Schulenberger a new record. He currently has 89 wins as a head coach. Schulenberger passed the former soccer head coach Matt Potter who had 88 wins. It is still pretty early in the season, but it looks like this record is going to keep growing for the head soccer coach.

Volleyball was up next for a record-breaking weekend. This time, there was one record tied and another significant career accomplishment. At their match against Cal, senior Magda Jehlarova tied the single match blocking record with 11 blocks. The Pac-12 also named her the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week. Jehlarova is currently 16th in the nation in the blocks pet set category with 1.42 average per set.

She is also 21st in the country with 77 total blocks on the season. During the Stanford match, Jehlarova had eight blocks and 13 kills. She is also the Pac-12 leader in the blocks per set category. Currently, Jehlarova is third in program history in all-time blocks.

Moving into the number three spots means passing current head coach Jen Greeny. Jehlarova also moved into the number three spot in the block assists category. This Defensive Player of the Week is the eighth time in her career at WSU that she had gotten the honors.

In the Cal match, another Coug had another impressive career accomplishment. Pia Timmer is now in the 1,000 career kill club for the Cougs. Timmer had 13 kills in the Cal match to break the threshold and get the 1,000th career kills. Timmer also moved passed head coach Jen Greeny with her kills at this match.

I think it’s very safe to say that WSU Athletic programs from the field to the pool or to the court are loaded with talent. It’s insane to think that all these records/ significant accomplishments happened within 72 hours of each other.

If you haven’t watched any of these teams, I suggest doing so. All three of these teams have had significant seasons in the last two years and are looking to continue the success this season as well.