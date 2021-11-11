Photo Gallery: WSU men’s basketball season opener versus Alcorn State

The 2021-22 iteration of WSU men’s basketball will face the pressure of expectations for the first time in a long time, but the Cougars appear to be up to the task after a comfortable 85-67 win over Alcorn State in their season opener. While head coach Kyle Smith won’t be happy about the 14 turnovers and 20 fouls, there was plenty to like from newcomers Tyrell Roberts, Michael Flowers, and others.

Highly-touted freshman Mohamed Gueye didn’t wait long to get his feet wet, earning his first career start and scoring the first basket of the season for the Cougars. As sophomore forward Efe Abogidi gets healthy from a knee injury in the offseason, expect to see Gueye receive considerable minutes and continue to grow as a contributor on this team.

Flowers — the transfer from Southern Alabama — led both teams with 11 rebounds, which is no small feat from a 6-foot-1 guard. Flowers flirted with a triple double in his first game as a Cougar, recording 9 points and 6 assists to go along with the rebounds.

CougCenter was at Beasley Coliseum covering the biggest moments and plays from the season opener. Enjoy!