Photo Gallery: WSU men’s basketball sweeps Utah and Colorado

Cougs keep winning. After the WSU women’s basketball team went 3-0 on the week, including a season sweep of Washington, the men’s program followed suit by defeating both the Utah Utes and Colorado Buffaloes in Pullman this weekend.

Playing in their first game in 11 days, it would be reasonable if WSU had come out with some rust against the Utes, but that was not the case on Wednesday night. Hot shooting by Andrej Jakimovski, Mouhamed Gueye and Tyrell Roberts propelled the Cougars over Utah in their first season sweep of Salt Lake City program in team history.

The onslaught continued on Sunday when WSU got revenge over Colorado after falling in Boulder earlier in the year. The Cougs never trailed — and led by as much as 35 — shooting 49.1% from the field compared to Colorado’s 28.6%. A defensive renaissance in recent games culminated in a dominant performance that held the Buffaloes to their lowest scoring output of the season (previously 54 points versus Tennessee).

Washington State is now set to hit the road for the first time in over three weeks to take on Stanford and California in a pivotal series that will have a major impact on conference standings and the Pac-12 tournament come March. Off to their best conference start (5-3) since 2008, the train is seemingly back on track and ready to break new ground. Go Cougs!

