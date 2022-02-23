Podcast Vs. Everyone: It’s Apple Cup time!

The Washington State Cougars men’s basketball team has now lost five in a row, but as we all know, the bad feelings can be turned around in a hurry when you beat the Washington Huskies, and the team has a chance to do that twice this week.

WSU is objectively better than UW by just about any metric, and Kyle Smith has owned the Huskies since taking over. Can the Cougs right the ship tonight?

The women, meanwhile, very likely punched their ticket to their second consecutive NCAA appearance after beating bubble team ASU and then stunning No. 8 Arizona in a game that the Cougs more or less controlled from start to finish. Heady times for Kamie Ethridge’s program!

