Podcast Vs. Everyone: Let’s finish strong, yeah?

The Washington State Cougars men’s basketball team rebounded from its five-game losing streak to split with Washington and then pull off a come-from-behind victory against Oregon State. A first round bye is likely off the table at this point, but a winning conference record is still in play — something that hasn’t been done since 2008(!).

The women, meanwhile, finished the Pac-12 season in a tie for second place and head into the Pac-12 tournament as the third seed — both of which are unprecedented in program history. Their ticket to the Big Dance probably already is punched, but they can push their seed even higher by making some serious noise in Las Vegas.

