Cougs keep rolling in the NIT

Typically, I use this space every Monday morning to recap the week that was in WSU athletics. We are going to do things a bit differently today because overall, it wasn’t the best week for the Cougs. But, do you know what was pretty great?

Efemena Tennyson Abogidi.

I don’t think we have ever done a CougCenter poll of the top poster dunks in WSU history (and if we did we probably quit after No. 7), but Efe has to be a strong contender for No. 1 in any hypothetical contest.

Honestly, I would write more, but I’m too busy watching an endless loop of that dunk. So instead, here are some full highlights if you need more.

Men’s basketball:

Flowers nets 22 as WSU upsets 1-seed SMU in Dallas - Washington State University Athletics

DALLAS - For the third time in program history Washington State (21-14) is on to the third round of the National Invitational Tournament as the Cougs did what no

WSU takes down SMU Mustangs in second round of NIT tournament - KXLY

The No. 4 seed Washington State Cougars showed out in a dominant performance against No. 1 seed Southern Methodist University in the NIT tournament.

BYU, Washington State to square off in Provo in NIT quarterfinals - Deseret News

The Cougars will face Washington State at the Marriott Center.

'ESPN, No. 1': Efe Abogidi's highlight-reel jam, dominant post play highlight Washington State's NIT victory over 1-seed SMU | The Spokesman-Review

They opened up a big lead with imposing post play, then shut the door with a stunning play from one of their posts.

Efe Abogidi, the Washington State Cougars’ high-flying sophomore forward, launched from a few feet outside the restricted area with just under three minutes remaining in a four-point game. The 6-foot-10 Nigeria native put his defender on a poster, throwing down a dazzling one-handed jam that extinguished SMU’s momentum.

The match up is set - it's a clash of the Cougars Wed., March 23 at 7pm MT from the Marriot Center in Provo, Utah live on ESPN2#GoCougs | #RoadToTheGarden pic.twitter.com/POHQiQF3kZ — WSU Men's Basketball (@WSUCougarMBB) March 21, 2022

Track:

De Mello Breaks Program's 100m Hurdle Record - Washington State University Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. – The Washington State track and field freshman hurdler Micaela De Mello broke the program outdoor 100m hurdle time, as she won the event at the Baldy

Baseball:

Cougars Fall in Boeing Apple Cup Series Finale - Washington State University Athletics

Jack Smith had a three-run double Sunday.

Wheels come off for WSU baseball in loss | Sports | lmtribune.com

SEATTLE — You couldn't have had a worse start to an eight-game road trip than the Washington State baseball team.

Rowing:

No.19 Cougars Open Spring Season at Oregon State - Washington State University Athletics

WSU is next in action April 9-10 at Pac-12 Invitational.